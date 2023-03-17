The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 138

Episodes
S8 Ep. 138 - Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye Featuring 070 Shake
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 137 - Vice President Kamala Harris, Carrie Coon
Vice President Kamala Harris sits for an exclusive interview with Stephen Colbert. Plus, Carrie Coon chats about her starring role in the true crime thriller Boston Strangler.
S8 Ep. 136 - Rege-Jean Page, Skylar Astin, Performance By John Mayer
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert with Rege-Jean Page of the fantasy adventure Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Canadian comedian Mae Martin and rock &amp; soul music from John Mayer.
S8 Ep. 135 - Christina Ricci, Jen Psaki. Performance By Robert Glasper Feat. Yebba
