The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 135

Episodes
S8 Ep. 135 - Christina Ricci, Jen Psaki. Performance By Robert Glasper Feat. Yebba
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 134 - Interview And Performance By P!nk, Jonanthan Majors
S8 Ep. 133 - Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen’s interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.
S8 Ep. 132 - Idris Elba, F.Murray Abaham
Idris Elba talks with Stephen Colbert about how he his tough cop character is taunted by Andy Serkis in Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham recalls his roles on stage and screen