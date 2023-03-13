The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 134
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 14 Mar 2023Expires: in 7 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 134 - Interview And Performance By P!nk, Jonanthan Majors

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 133 - Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Steven Spielberg, John Williams

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda talk about teaming up again for their comedy Moving On and more from Stephen’s interview with Steven Spielberg and John Williams.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 132 - Idris Elba, F.Murray Abaham

Idris Elba talks with Stephen Colbert about how he his tough cop character is taunted by Andy Serkis in Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham recalls his roles on stage and screen

40 mins

S8 Ep. 131 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria

Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 130 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Season 8