The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 132
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 10 Mar 2023Expires: in 7 days

Idris Elba talks with Stephen Colbert about how he his tough cop character is taunted by Andy Serkis in Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham recalls his roles on stage and screen

Episodes

40 mins

S8 Ep. 132 - Idris Elba, F.Murray Abaham

40 mins

S8 Ep. 131 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria

Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 130 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 129 - Senator Bernie Sanders, Performance By Little Simz

Join Stephen Colbert as he asks Senator Bernie Sanders about laying the blame in his book It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, followed by a performance from London rapper Little Simz.

40 mins

S8 Ep. 128 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams

Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.

Season 8