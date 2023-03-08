The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 131

Episodes
S8 Ep. 132 - Idris Elba, F.Murray Abaham
Idris Elba talks with Stephen Colbert about how he his tough cop character is taunted by Andy Serkis in Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham recalls his roles on stage and screen
S8 Ep. 131 - James Taylor, Eva Longoria
Stephen Colbert enjoys an interview with and performance by James Taylor, and Eva Longoria talks about her directorial debut in the bio-drama Flamin' Hot.
S8 Ep. 130 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.
S8 Ep. 129 - Senator Bernie Sanders, Performance By Little Simz
Join Stephen Colbert as he asks Senator Bernie Sanders about laying the blame in his book It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, followed by a performance from London rapper Little Simz.