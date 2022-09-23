The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 13

Episodes
S8 Ep. 13 - Neil Degrasse Tyson, Phil Rosenthal
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he finds out what's on earth's been going on in the universe this week with Neil DeGrasse Tyson and politely asks could Somebody Feed Phil Rosenthal?
S8 Ep. 12 - Olivia Wilde, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba
Tonight, Stephen Colbert candidly discusses the fight against Russian aggression with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kulebahe. Plus, "Don't Worry Darling" star Olivia Wilde is here for a chat.
S8 Ep. 11 - Billy Eichner, Samantha Power
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Billy Eichner and Samantha Power to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 10 - Ana De Armas, Ken Burns, Sudan Archives
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with "Blonde" starlet Ana de Armas and fabled documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Plus, natural brown prom queen, Sudan Archives, hits the stage.