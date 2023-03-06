The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 129
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 7 Mar 2023Expires: in 5 days

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 130 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 129 - Senator Bernie Sanders, Performance By Little Simz

Join Stephen Colbert as he asks Senator Bernie Sanders about laying the blame in his book It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, followed by a performance from London rapper Little Simz.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 128 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams

Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 127 - Michelle Yeoh, Riley Keough

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Michelle Yeoh delves into the unravelling reality of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Riley Keough discusses the inspiration for Daisy Jones and The Six.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 126 - Prince Harry, The Duke Of Sussex, Kal Penn, Performance By Big Thief

Prince Harry, The Duke of Susse,, takes "The Colbert Questionert", followed by Kal Penn tackling questions in the series Getting Warmer, and the indie rock band Big Thief.

