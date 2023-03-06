The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 129

Episodes
S8 Ep. 130 - Nick Kroll, Rep. Jim Himes, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert
Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with History of the World Part II's Nick Kroll, Representative Jim Himes, and the writer/directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of Everything Everywhere All At Once.
S8 Ep. 129 - Senator Bernie Sanders, Performance By Little Simz
Join Stephen Colbert as he asks Senator Bernie Sanders about laying the blame in his book It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, followed by a performance from London rapper Little Simz.
S8 Ep. 128 - Steven Spielberg And John Williams
Join Stephen Colbert as his special guests Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams look back on their long and successful artistic relationship, especially in Oscar nominated The Fabelmans.
S8 Ep. 127 - Michelle Yeoh, Riley Keough
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Michelle Yeoh delves into the unravelling reality of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and Riley Keough discusses the inspiration for Daisy Jones and The Six.