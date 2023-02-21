The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 120

Episodes
S8 Ep. 120 - Senator Bernie Sanders, Performance By Little Simz
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he interviews Senator Bernie Sanders followed by a performance from London rapper Little Simz.
S8 Ep. 119 - Connie Britton, Daniel Ricciardo
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 118 - Rev. Al Sharpton, Jessica Williams
Stephen Colbert interviews civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Jessica Williams discusses the dynamics in the seriocomedy about therapists, Shrinking.
S8 Ep. 117 - Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye Feat. 070 Shake
Guest comedian Jim Gaffigan announces his Dark Pale Tour dates, Jesse Williams joins a triangle in the romcom Your Place or Mine, and British pop artist Raye performs with 070 Shake.