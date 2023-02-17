The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 118
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 18 Feb 2023Expires: in 7 days

Stephen Colbert interviews civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton and Jessica Williams discusses the dynamics in the seriocomedy about therapists, Shrinking.

image-placeholder40 mins

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 117 - Jim Gaffigan, Jesse Williams, Raye Feat. 070 Shake

Guest comedian Jim Gaffigan announces his Dark Pale Tour dates, Jesse Williams joins a triangle in the romcom Your Place or Mine, and British pop artist Raye performs with 070 Shake.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 116 - Sir Patrick Stewart, Ke Huy Quan, Boyz II Men

Sir Patrick Stewart talks about steps into the next chapter of Star Trek: Picard, Ke Huy Quan offers insights into American Born Chinese and a special appearance by the vocal harmony group Boyz II Men

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 115 - John Oliver, Former White House Chief Of Staff Ron Klain

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 114 - Harrison Ford, VIC Mensa

Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.

Season 8