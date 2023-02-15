The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 116

Episodes
S8 Ep. 116 - Sir Patrick Stewart, Ke Huy Quan, Boyz II Men
Sir Patrick Stewart talks about steps into the next chapter of Star Trek: Picard, Ke Huy Quan offers insights into American Born Chinese and a special appearance by the vocal harmony group Boyz II Men
S8 Ep. 115 - John Oliver, Former White House Chief Of Staff Ron Klain
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 114 - Harrison Ford, VIC Mensa
Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.
S8 Ep. 113 - Nathan Lane, Sam Jay
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Tony Award winner Nathan Lane discusses the heartfelt memory play Pictures from Home, and comedian Sam Jay talks about his role in the romcom You People.