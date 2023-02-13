The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 114
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 14 Feb 2023Expires: in 6 days

Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.

Season 8