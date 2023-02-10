The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 113

Episodes
S8 Ep. 113 - Nathan Lane, Sam Jay
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as Tony Award winner Nathan Lane discusses the heartfelt memory play Pictures from Home, and comedian Sam Jay talks about his role in the romcom You People.
S8 Ep. 112 - Rachel Brosnahan, Murray Bartlett
Rachel Brosnahan chats with Stephen Colbert about the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Murray Bartlett details his two projects: The Last of Us and Extrapolations.
S8 Ep. 111 - Tom Hanks, Rachael and Vilray
Join Stephen Colbert as he riffs the news and catches up with Tom Hanks of comedy drama film A Man Called Otto and the upcoming romcom Asteroid City. Plus, jazz duo Rachael and Vilray perform.
S8 Ep. 110 - Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Ingrid Andress
Danai Gurira of the Wakanda Forever sequel talks about her Walking Dead spinoff, Jeremy Pope tells a gay Marine's story in The Inspection and country music artist Ingrid Andress performs.