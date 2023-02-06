The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 109

Episodes
S8 Ep. 110 - Danai Gurira, Jeremy Pope, Ingrid Andress
Danai Gurira of the Wakanda Forever sequel talks about her Walking Dead spinoff, Jeremy Pope tells a gay Marine's story in The Inspection and country music artist Ingrid Andress performs.
S8 Ep. 109 - Trevor Noah, Stephanie Hsu
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 108 - Connie Britton, Daniel Ricciardo
Aussie F1 racer and dead-set legend Daniel Ricciardo discusses his motorsport journey with Stephen, and Connie Britton introduces the series Dear Edward, which is based on the best-selling novel,
S8 Ep. 107 - Harrison Ford, VIC Mensa
Join Stephen Colbert as he interviews Harrison Ford and goes through his two current projects, the western prequel series 1923 and the comedy series Shrinking. Also, rapper Vic Mensa performs.
S8 Ep. 106 - Kate Chastain, Jay Shetty
Appearing on The Late Show with Stehen Colbert are Kate Chastain of the Below Deck watch-back series Galley Talk and Jay Shetty, author of 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It and Let It Go.