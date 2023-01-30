The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 104

Episodes
S8 Ep. 105 - Rachel Brosnahan, Murray Bartlett
S8 Ep. 104 - Hugh Jackman, Mimi Webb
S8 Ep. 103 - Audie Cornish, Elle King, Tom Hanks
S8 Ep. 102 - Brett Goldstein, Kal Penn
Stephen interviews one of the creators and executive producers of the comedy Shrinking, Brett Goldstein, and Kal Penn sings in Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong.