The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 102
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 27 Jan 2023Expires: in 7 days

Stephen interviews one of the creators and executive producers of the comedy Shrinking, Brett Goldstein, and Kal Penn sings in Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 102 - Brett Goldstein, Kal Penn

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 101 - Jason Segel, Chuck D

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 100 - Nathan Lane, Sam Jay

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 99 - Janelle Monae, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson

image-placeholder40 mins

S8 Ep. 98 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Meet Me @ The Altar

Stephen Colbert catches up with Rep. Adam Kinzinger about the status of criminal referrals for #HeWhoShallBeNamed, followed by a performance from the alt/indie group Meet Me @ The Altar.

Season 8