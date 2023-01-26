The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 102

Episodes
S8 Ep. 102 - Brett Goldstein, Kal Penn
Stephen interviews one of the creators and executive producers of the comedy Shrinking, Brett Goldstein, and Kal Penn sings in Schoolhouse Rock! 50th Anniversary Singalong.
S8 Ep. 101 - Jason Segel, Chuck D
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 100 - Nathan Lane, Sam Jay
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 99 - Janelle Monae, Cooking With Jamie Oliver, M Night Shyamalan and Samuel L. Jackson
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.