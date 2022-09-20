The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S8 Ep. 10

Episodes
S8 Ep. 10 - Ana De Armas, Ken Burns, Sudan Archives
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he catches up with "Blonde" starlet Ana de Armas and fabled documentary filmmaker Ken Burns. Plus, natural brown prom queen, Sudan Archives, hits the stage.
S8 Ep. 9 - Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil, Betty Gilpin
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S8 Ep. 8 - Queen Latifah, Nina Totenberg
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with Queen Latifah and legal affairs correspondent for National Public Radio, Nina Totenberg.
S8 Ep. 7 - Steve Carell, Phoenix
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on the latest news headlines and catches up with Steve Carell, before French indie rockers Phoenix perform music from their new album.