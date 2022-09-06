The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 260
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 7 Sep 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 260 - Eighth Season Premiere: Alex Wagner, Roy Wood Jr.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 259 - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Tatiana Maslany

Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with Karine Jean-Pierre and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" star Tatiana Maslany. Plus, Joe Walsh continues his week-long residency with The Late Show band, Stay Human.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 258 - Ice-T, Michael Pollan

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with Law and Order: SVU's Ice-T and author Michael Pollan.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 257 - Mindy Kaling, Senator Chris Murphy, Joe Walsh

The hilarious Mindy Kaling will be Stephen Colbert's guest on The Late Show, along with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Plus, guest muso Joe Walsh continues to help us get through the night!

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 256 - James Taylor, Colman Domingo

"Fire and Rain" legend James Taylor discusses how sweet it is to have a musical residency on The Late Show. Plus, "Fear The Walking Dead' and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo sits down for a chat.

