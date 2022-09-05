The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 259

Episodes
S7 Ep. 260 - Eighth Season Premiere: Alex Wagner, Roy Wood Jr.
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S7 Ep. 259 - White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Tatiana Maslany
Join Stephen Colbert as he chats with Karine Jean-Pierre and "She-Hulk: Attorney At Law" star Tatiana Maslany. Plus, Joe Walsh continues his week-long residency with The Late Show band, Stay Human.
S7 Ep. 258 - Ice-T, Michael Pollan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with Law and Order: SVU's Ice-T and author Michael Pollan.
S7 Ep. 257 - Mindy Kaling, Senator Chris Murphy, Joe Walsh
The hilarious Mindy Kaling will be Stephen Colbert's guest on The Late Show, along with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Plus, guest muso Joe Walsh continues to help us get through the night!