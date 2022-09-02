The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 258
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 3 Sep 2022Expires: in 7 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with Law and Order: SVU's Ice-T and author Michael Pollan.

Episodes
ExtrasHomeArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 258 - Ice-T, Michael Pollan

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with Law and Order: SVU's Ice-T and author Michael Pollan.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 257 - Mindy Kaling, Senator Chris Murphy, Joe Walsh

The hilarious Mindy Kaling will be Stephen Colbert's guest on The Late Show, along with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Plus, guest muso Joe Walsh continues to help us get through the night!

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 256 - James Taylor, Colman Domingo

"Fire and Rain" legend James Taylor discusses how sweet it is to have a musical residency on The Late Show. Plus, "Fear The Walking Dead' and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo sits down for a chat.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 255 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels

Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 254 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant

Amanda Seyfried answers a question posed by the real-life character she plays in "The Dropout", while Stephen Merchant talks about the creation and destruction of Banksy's artwork for "The Outlaws".

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 253 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman

Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.

Season 7