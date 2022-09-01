The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 257

Episodes
S7 Ep. 257 - Mindy Kaling, Senator Chris Murphy, Joe Walsh
The hilarious Mindy Kaling will be Stephen Colbert's guest on The Late Show, along with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Plus, guest muso Joe Walsh continues to help us get through the night!
S7 Ep. 256 - James Taylor, Colman Domingo
"Fire and Rain" legend James Taylor discusses how sweet it is to have a musical residency on The Late Show. Plus, "Fear The Walking Dead' and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo sits down for a chat.
S7 Ep. 255 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels
Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.
S7 Ep. 254 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant
Amanda Seyfried answers a question posed by the real-life character she plays in "The Dropout", while Stephen Merchant talks about the creation and destruction of Banksy's artwork for "The Outlaws".