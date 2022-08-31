The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 256

Episodes
S7 Ep. 256 - James Taylor, Colman Domingo
"Fire and Rain" legend James Taylor discusses how sweet it is to have a musical residency on The Late Show. Plus, "Fear The Walking Dead' and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo sits down for a chat.
S7 Ep. 255 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels
Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.
S7 Ep. 254 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant
Amanda Seyfried answers a question posed by the real-life character she plays in "The Dropout", while Stephen Merchant talks about the creation and destruction of Banksy's artwork for "The Outlaws".
S7 Ep. 253 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman
Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.