The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 255

Episodes
S7 Ep. 255 - Kieran Culkin, Run The Jewels
Stephen Colbert feeds his Succession obsession and welcomes two-time Emmy nominee Kieran Culkin back to The Late Show. And hip hop duo Run The Jewels perform, while Joe Walsh continues his residency.
S7 Ep. 254 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant
Amanda Seyfried answers a question posed by the real-life character she plays in "The Dropout", while Stephen Merchant talks about the creation and destruction of Banksy's artwork for "The Outlaws".
S7 Ep. 253 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman
Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.
S7 Ep. 252 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, James Taylor with Stay Human, and stand-up comedy from Bianca Cristovao.