The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 254

Episodes
S7 Ep. 254 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant
Amanda Seyfried answers a question posed by the real-life character she plays in "The Dropout", while Stephen Merchant talks about the creation and destruction of Banksy's artwork for "The Outlaws".
S7 Ep. 253 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman
Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.
S7 Ep. 252 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, James Taylor with Stay Human, and stand-up comedy from Bianca Cristovao.
S7 Ep. 251 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak
Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"