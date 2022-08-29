The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 254
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 30 Aug 2022Expires: in 7 days

Amanda Seyfried answers a question posed by the real-life character she plays in "The Dropout", while Stephen Merchant talks about the creation and destruction of Banksy's artwork for "The Outlaws".

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 254 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 253 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman

Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 252 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor

Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, James Taylor with Stay Human, and stand-up comedy from Bianca Cristovao.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 251 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak

Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 250 - Ben Stiller, D'arcy Carden

Hollywood A-Lister Ben Stiller illumenates Stephen about being the driving force behind the sublime mind-bending series "Severence", Plus, D'arcy Carden on hitting home runs in "A League of Their Own"

Season 7