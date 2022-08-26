The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 253

Episodes
S7 Ep. 253 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman
Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.
S7 Ep. 252 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, James Taylor with Stay Human, and stand-up comedy from Bianca Cristovao.
S7 Ep. 251 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak
Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"
S7 Ep. 250 - Ben Stiller, D'arcy Carden
Hollywood A-Lister Ben Stiller illumenates Stephen about being the driving force behind the sublime mind-bending series "Severence", Plus, D'arcy Carden on hitting home runs in "A League of Their Own"