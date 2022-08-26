The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 253
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 27 Aug 2022Expires: in 6 days

Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.

Episodes
ExtrasHomeArticles

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 253 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman

Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 252 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor

Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, James Taylor with Stay Human, and stand-up comedy from Bianca Cristovao.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 251 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak

Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 250 - Ben Stiller, D'arcy Carden

Hollywood A-Lister Ben Stiller illumenates Stephen about being the driving force behind the sublime mind-bending series "Severence", Plus, D'arcy Carden on hitting home runs in "A League of Their Own"

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 249 - Beto O'rourke, Matilda Lawler

Stephen Colbert sits down with Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting. Plus, young "Station Eleven" star Matilda Lawler drops by for a chat

Season 7