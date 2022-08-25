The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 252

Episodes
S7 Ep. 252 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, James Taylor with Stay Human, and stand-up comedy from Bianca Cristovao.
S7 Ep. 251 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak
Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"
S7 Ep. 250 - Ben Stiller, D'arcy Carden
Hollywood A-Lister Ben Stiller illumenates Stephen about being the driving force behind the sublime mind-bending series "Severence", Plus, D'arcy Carden on hitting home runs in "A League of Their Own"
S7 Ep. 249 - Beto O'rourke, Matilda Lawler
Stephen Colbert sits down with Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting. Plus, young "Station Eleven" star Matilda Lawler drops by for a chat