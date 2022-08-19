The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 248
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 20 Aug 2022Expires: in 6 days

The Januray 6th hearings are tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on the crazy world of The Boys!

Season 7