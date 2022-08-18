The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 247

Episodes
S7 Ep. 247 - Rep. Adam Schiff, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Kurt Vile
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with Representative Adam Schiff and the star of "The Man Who Fell To Earth", actor Chiwetel Ejiofor. Plus, singer-songwriter Kurt Vile performs.
S7 Ep. 246 - Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md), Death Cab For Cutie
Stephen Colbert sits down for a chat with Maryland's Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin to discuss the January 6th hearings and his views on gun control. Also, Death Cab For Cutie perform.
S7 Ep. 245 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny), Jimmie Allen
Outspoken Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a lot to say when she chats with Stephen about the Supreme Court, the Jan 6th Hearings, and the future. Plus, country sensation Jimmie Allen performs.
S7 Ep. 244 - Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark
