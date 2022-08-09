The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 240
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 10 Aug 2022

The hilarious Mindy Kaling will be Stephen Colbert's guest on The Late Show, along with Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut. Plus, Joe Walsh will help us get throught the night, every night this week!

S7 Ep. 240 - Mindy Kaling, Senator Chris Murphy, Joe Walsh

S7 Ep. 239 - Billy Crystal, Paul Hollywood

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

S7 Ep. 238 - James Taylor, Colman Domingo

"Fire and Rain" legend James Taylor discusses how sweet it is to have a musical residency on The Late Show. Plus, "Fear The Walking Dead' and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo sits down for a chat.

S7 Ep. 237 - Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark

Ron Howard reviews the challenges of filming his Thai cave-rescue drama "Thirteen Lives". Stephen then has some in-depth fanboy questions for Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in The Rings of Power.

S7 Ep. 236 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor

Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, stand-up comedy with Bianca Cristovao, and James Taylor with Stay Human.

