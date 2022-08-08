The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 239

Episodes
S7 Ep. 239 - Billy Crystal, Paul Hollywood
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S7 Ep. 238 - James Taylor, Colman Domingo
"Fire and Rain" legend James Taylor discusses how sweet it is to have a musical residency on The Late Show. Plus, "Fear The Walking Dead' and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo sits down for a chat.
S7 Ep. 237 - Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark
Ron Howard reviews the challenges of filming his Thai cave-rescue drama "Thirteen Lives". Stephen then has some in-depth fanboy questions for Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in The Rings of Power.
S7 Ep. 236 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, stand-up comedy with Bianca Cristovao, and James Taylor with Stay Human.