The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 238

Episodes
S7 Ep. 238 - James Taylor, Colman Domingo
"Fire and Rain" legend James Taylor discusses how sweet it is to have a musical residency on The Late Show. Plus, "Fear The Walking Dead' and "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo sits down for a chat.
S7 Ep. 237 - Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark
Ron Howard reviews the challenges of filming his Thai cave-rescue drama "Thirteen Lives". Stephen then has some in-depth fanboy questions for Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in The Rings of Power.
S7 Ep. 236 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, stand-up comedy with Bianca Cristovao, and James Taylor with Stay Human.
S7 Ep. 235 - Patton Oswalt, U.S. Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm
Stephen Colbert chats with guests Patton Oswalt and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Plus, music legend James Taylor begins a week-long residency with The Late Show's house band Stay Human.