The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 237

Episodes
S7 Ep. 237 - Ron Howard, Morfydd Clark
Ron Howard reviews the challenges of filming his Thai cave-rescue drama "Thirteen Lives". Stephen then has some in-depth fanboy questions for Morfydd Clark, who plays Galadriel in The Rings of Power.
S7 Ep. 236 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, stand-up comedy with Bianca Cristovao, and James Taylor with Stay Human.
S7 Ep. 235 - Patton Oswalt, U.S. Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm
Stephen Colbert chats with guests Patton Oswalt and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Plus, music legend James Taylor begins a week-long residency with The Late Show's house band Stay Human.
S7 Ep. 234 - Chris Hayes, Jack White
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.