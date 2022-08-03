The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 236

Episodes
S7 Ep. 236 - Pod Save America: Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett And Tommy Vietor
Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, stand-up comedy with Bianca Cristovao, and James Taylor with Stay Human.
S7 Ep. 235 - Patton Oswalt, U.S. Secretary Of Energy Jennifer Granholm
Stephen Colbert chats with guests Patton Oswalt and U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm. Plus, music legend James Taylor begins a week-long residency with The Late Show's house band Stay Human.
S7 Ep. 234 - Chris Hayes, Jack White
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.
S7 Ep. 233 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak
Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"