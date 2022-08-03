The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 236
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Thu 4 Aug 2022Expires: in 7 days

Four former aides to President Obama who now host "Pod Save America" discuss affairs of state with Stephen Colbert. Plus, stand-up comedy with Bianca Cristovao, and James Taylor with Stay Human.

