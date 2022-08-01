The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 234
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 2 Aug 2022Expires: in 6 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

S7 Ep. 234 - Chris Hayes, Jack White

S7 Ep. 233 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak

Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"

S7 Ep. 232 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Amanda Seyfried and Stephen Merchant.

S7 Ep. 231 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman

Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.

S7 Ep. 230 - Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md), Death Cab For Cutie

Stephen Colbert sits down for a chat with Maryland's Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin to discuss the January 6th hearings and his views on gun control. Also, Death Cab For Cutie perform.

Season 7