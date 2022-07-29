The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 233

Episodes
S7 Ep. 233 - Jonathan Karl, Bj Novak
Join Stephen Colbert as he compares notes with ABC News Chief Washington correspondent Jonathan Karl. Plus, the temp (BJ Novak) is here to discuss his directorial debut in the black comedy "Vengeance"
S7 Ep. 232 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Amanda Seyfried and Stephen Merchant.
S7 Ep. 231 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman
Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.
S7 Ep. 230 - Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md), Death Cab For Cutie
Stephen Colbert sits down for a chat with Maryland's Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin to discuss the January 6th hearings and his views on gun control. Also, Death Cab For Cutie perform.