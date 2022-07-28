The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 232

Episodes
S7 Ep. 232 - Amanda Seyfried, Stephen Merchant
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Amanda Seyfried and Stephen Merchant.
S7 Ep. 231 - Charlamagne Tha God, Brett Gelman
Stephen welcomes Charlamagne Tha God to the desk, as he prepares to launch his rebranded Comedy Channel talk show "Hell of a Week". Plus, it's Murray from "Stranger Things"! Brett Gelman is here.
S7 Ep. 230 - Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md), Death Cab For Cutie
Stephen Colbert sits down for a chat with Maryland's Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin to discuss the January 6th hearings and his views on gun control. Also, Death Cab For Cutie perform.
S7 Ep. 229 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
