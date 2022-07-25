The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 229
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 26 Jul 2022
Expires: in 5 days

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 230 - Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md), Death Cab For Cutie

Stephen Colbert sits down for a chat with Maryland's Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin to discuss the January 6th hearings and his views on gun control. Also, Death Cab For Cutie perform.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 229 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 228 - Chris Hayes, Jack White

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 227 - Ice-T, Michael Pollan

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with Law and Order: SVU's Ice-T and author Michael Pollan.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 226 - Ethan Hawke, Courtney Barnett

Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Ethan Hawke. Plus, a performance by Australia's own Courtney Barnett!

Season 7