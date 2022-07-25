The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 229

Episodes
S7 Ep. 230 - Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md), Death Cab For Cutie
Stephen Colbert sits down for a chat with Maryland's Democratic Congressman Jamie Raskin to discuss the January 6th hearings and his views on gun control. Also, Death Cab For Cutie perform.
S7 Ep. 229 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
S7 Ep. 228 - Chris Hayes, Jack White
S7 Ep. 227 - Ice-T, Michael Pollan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with Law and Order: SVU's Ice-T and author Michael Pollan.