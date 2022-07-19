The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 225

Episodes
S7 Ep. 225 - Billy Crystal, Paul Hollywood
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guest Billy Crystal. Plus, a cooking demo with Paul Hollywood!
S7 Ep. 224 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il), Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez
The Januray 6th hearings are tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on the crazy world of The Boys!
S7 Ep. 222 - Emma Thompson, Evie Colbert, Tom Segura
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests Emma Thompson, First Drafts with Evie Colbert and Tom Segura.