The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 222

Episodes
S7 Ep. 222 - Emma Thompson, Evie Colbert, Tom Segura
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he chats with guests Emma Thompson, First Drafts with Evie Colbert and Tom Segura.
S7 Ep. 221 - Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow
Stephen Colbert gives Wanda Sykes a warm welcome as season 2 of her comedy series "The Upshaws" drops. Plus, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow talks about his life and work.
S7 Ep. 220 - Shaquille O'neal, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten
Tom Hanks sits down for a wide-ranging chat, coinciding with the release of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic, where he plays Presley's manager Col. Tom Parker. Plus, Regina Spektor performs.
S7 Ep. 219 - Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez
Stephen Colbert is joined by legendary actor Robert De Niro in the wake of the passing of his friend and Goodfellas co-star, Ray Liotta. Plus, fellow New Yorker Rosie Perez drops by for a chat.