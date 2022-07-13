The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 221

Episodes
S7 Ep. 221 - Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow
Stephen Colbert gives Wanda Sykes a warm welcome as season 2 of her comedy series "The Upshaws" drops. Plus, Pulitzer Prize winning investigative journalist Ronan Farrow talks about his life and work.
S7 Ep. 220 - Shaquille O'neal, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten
Tom Hanks sits down for a wide-ranging chat, coinciding with the release of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic, where he plays Presley's manager Col. Tom Parker. Plus, Regina Spektor performs.
S7 Ep. 219 - Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez
Stephen Colbert is joined by legendary actor Robert De Niro in the wake of the passing of his friend and Goodfellas co-star, Ray Liotta. Plus, fellow New Yorker Rosie Perez drops by for a chat.
S7 Ep. 218 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny), Jimmie Allen
Outspoken Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a lot to say when she chats with Stephen about the Supreme Court, the Jan 6th Hearings, and the future. Plus, country sensation Jimmie Allen performs.