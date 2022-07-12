The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 220
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Wed 13 Jul 2022
Expires: in 6 days

Tom Hanks sits down for a wide-ranging chat, coinciding with the release of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic, where he plays Presley's manager Col. Tom Parker. Plus, Regina Spektor performs.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 220 - Shaquille O'neal, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 219 - Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez

Stephen Colbert is joined by legendary actor Robert De Niro in the wake of the passing of his friend and Goodfellas co-star, Ray Liotta. Plus, fellow New Yorker Rosie Perez drops by for a chat.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 218 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny), Jimmie Allen

Outspoken Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a lot to say when she chats with Stephen about the Supreme Court, the Jan 6th Hearings, and the future. Plus, country sensation Jimmie Allen performs.

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 217 - Beto O'rourke, Matilda Lawler

Stephen Colbert sits down with Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting. Plus, young "Station Eleven" star Matilda Lawler drops by for a chat

image-placeholder40 mins

S7 Ep. 216 - Taika Waititi, David Sedaris

Expect plenty of humour and fascinating anecdotes as Stephen Colbert welcomes "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi and New Yorker essayist David Sedaris back to The Late Show.

Season 7