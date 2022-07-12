The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 220

Episodes
S7 Ep. 220 - Shaquille O'neal, Sebastian Stan, Sharon Van Etten
Tom Hanks sits down for a wide-ranging chat, coinciding with the release of Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" biopic, where he plays Presley's manager Col. Tom Parker. Plus, Regina Spektor performs.
S7 Ep. 219 - Robert De Niro, Rosie Perez
Stephen Colbert is joined by legendary actor Robert De Niro in the wake of the passing of his friend and Goodfellas co-star, Ray Liotta. Plus, fellow New Yorker Rosie Perez drops by for a chat.
S7 Ep. 218 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny), Jimmie Allen
Outspoken Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a lot to say when she chats with Stephen about the Supreme Court, the Jan 6th Hearings, and the future. Plus, country sensation Jimmie Allen performs.
S7 Ep. 217 - Beto O'rourke, Matilda Lawler
Stephen Colbert sits down with Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting. Plus, young "Station Eleven" star Matilda Lawler drops by for a chat