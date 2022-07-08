The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 218
PG | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Sat 9 Jul 2022
Outspoken Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a lot to say when she chats with Stephen about the Supreme Court, the Jan 6th Hearings, and the future. Plus, country sensation Jimmie Allen performs.

S7 Ep. 218 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny), Jimmie Allen

S7 Ep. 217 - Beto O'rourke, Matilda Lawler

Stephen Colbert sits down with Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting. Plus, young "Station Eleven" star Matilda Lawler drops by for a chat

S7 Ep. 216 - Taika Waititi, David Sedaris

Expect plenty of humour and fascinating anecdotes as Stephen Colbert welcomes "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi and New Yorker essayist David Sedaris back to The Late Show.

S7 Ep. 215 - Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt

On the eve of Watergate's 50th anniversary, Stephen welcomes famed journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they draw comparisons between Nixon and Trump. Plus, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt performs.

S7 Ep. 214 - Jose Andres and Ron Howard, Emily Bazelon, Lucius With Sheryl Crow and Celisse

Stephen Colbert welcomes celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres along with Ron Howard, whose documentary "We Feed People" is garnering critical acclaim. Plus, Lucius with Sheryl Crow and Celisse.

Season 7