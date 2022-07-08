The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 218

Episodes
S7 Ep. 218 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny), Jimmie Allen
Outspoken Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a lot to say when she chats with Stephen about the Supreme Court, the Jan 6th Hearings, and the future. Plus, country sensation Jimmie Allen performs.
S7 Ep. 217 - Beto O'rourke, Matilda Lawler
Stephen Colbert sits down with Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O'Rourke in the wake of the Uvalde mass school shooting. Plus, young "Station Eleven" star Matilda Lawler drops by for a chat
S7 Ep. 216 - Taika Waititi, David Sedaris
Expect plenty of humour and fascinating anecdotes as Stephen Colbert welcomes "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi and New Yorker essayist David Sedaris back to The Late Show.
S7 Ep. 215 - Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt
On the eve of Watergate's 50th anniversary, Stephen welcomes famed journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they draw comparisons between Nixon and Trump. Plus, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt performs.