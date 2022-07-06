The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 216

Episodes
S7 Ep. 216 - Taika Waititi, David Sedaris
Expect plenty of humour and fascinating anecdotes as Stephen Colbert welcomes "Thor: Love and Thunder" director Taika Waititi and New Yorker essayist David Sedaris back to The Late Show.
S7 Ep. 215 - Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt
On the eve of Watergate's 50th anniversary, Stephen welcomes famed journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they draw comparisons between Nixon and Trump. Plus, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt performs.
S7 Ep. 214 - Jose Andres and Ron Howard, Emily Bazelon, Lucius With Sheryl Crow and Celisse
Stephen Colbert welcomes celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres along with Ron Howard, whose documentary "We Feed People" is garnering critical acclaim. Plus, Lucius with Sheryl Crow and Celisse.
S7 Ep. 213 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with his guests, supermodel Heidi Klum, plus historian and anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi.