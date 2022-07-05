The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 215

Episodes
S7 Ep. 215 - Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, Bonnie Raitt
On the eve of Watergate's 50th anniversary, Stephen welcomes famed journalists Woodward and Bernstein as they draw comparisons between Nixon and Trump. Plus, blues-rock legend Bonnie Raitt performs.
S7 Ep. 214 - Jose Andres and Ron Howard, Emily Bazelon, Lucius With Sheryl Crow and Celisse
Stephen Colbert welcomes celebrity chef and humanitarian Jose Andres along with Ron Howard, whose documentary "We Feed People" is garnering critical acclaim. Plus, Lucius with Sheryl Crow and Celisse.
S7 Ep. 213 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with his guests, supermodel Heidi Klum, plus historian and anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi.
S7 Ep. 212 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il), Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez
The Januray 6th hearings will be tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on The Boys craziest episode!