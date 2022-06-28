The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S7 Ep. 210

Episodes
S7 Ep. 213 - Heidi Klum, Ibram X. Kendi
Join Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with his guests, supermodel Heidi Klum, plus historian and anti-racism scholar Ibram X. Kendi.
S7 Ep. 212 - Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il), Karl Urban, Stephen Sanchez
The Januray 6th hearings will be tonight's hot topic as Stephen interviews Congressman Adam Kinzinger, who is under fire from his own party. Then... Herogasm! Karl Urban on The Boys craziest episode!
S7 Ep. 211 - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny), Jimmie Allen
Outspoken Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will have a lot to say about the Supreme Court when she sits down to vent with Stephen tonight. Plus, country sensation Jimmie Allen debuts his new album.
S7 Ep. 210 - Wanda Sykes, Ronan Farrow
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests to engage in candid conversations.