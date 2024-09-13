The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - S10 Ep. 9

Episodes
S10 Ep. 9 - Jeff Bridges, Evie McGee Colbert
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Jeff Bridges. Plus, a cooking demo with Evie McGee Colbert.
S10 Ep. 8 - Samuel L. Jackson, Amy Ryan
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Samuel L. Jackson and Amy Ryan.
S10 Ep. 7 - John Dickerson, Tems
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guest John Dickerson. Plus, a performance by Tems.
S10 Ep. 6 - Jim Parsons, Natasha Rothwell
Join The Late Show host Stephen Colbert as he shares his views on a number of trending news updates and catches up with guests Jim Parsons and Natasha Rothwell.