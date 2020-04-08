'One World Together at Home' airs 10am AEST Sunday April 19 on 10 play

Want to watch? Live stream on 10 play from 10am AEST

Get ready for a massive, completely unforgettable global television event as some of the biggest names in the music and entertainment world assemble for One World: Together At Home.

One World: Together At Home will broadcast 10am Sunday April 19 AEST on the following channels:

Channel 10

10 play

MTV (on Foxtel and Fetch)

mtv.com.au.

Network 10 and MTV Australia and New Zealand have joined ViacomCBS networks around the world in broadcasting this historic event in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be broadcast live on Network 10 and MTV on Foxtel and Fetch on Sunday, 19 April at 10am AEST and simulcast on 10 Play and mtv.com.au

Pop icon Lady Gaga has collaborated to bring together the star-studded line-up and will include appearances by:

Alanis Morissette

Andrea Bocelli

Billie Eilish

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

Burna Boy

Chris Martin

David Beckham

Eddie Vedder

Elton John

FINNEAS

Idris and Sabrina Elba

J Balvin

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Kerry Washington

Lang Lang

Lizzo

Maluma

Paul McCartney

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Shah Rukh Khan

Stevie Wonder

Hosted by three of the very best, Jimmy Fallon (The Tonight Show), Jimmy Kimmel (Jimmy Kimmel Live) and Stephen Colbert (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), friends from Sesame Street will also be on hand to help unify and inspire people around the world to take meaningful actions that increase support for the Global COVID-19 Response.

The special, produced by Global Citizen, will feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world with audiences asked to take action at www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome

Commitments from supportors and corporate partners will go to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation to support and equip healthcare workers around the world, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those who need it most. These local groups have been verified to ensure that they are helping communities impacted by COVID-19.

ViacomCBS chief content officer and EVP, Australia and New Zealand, Beverley McGarvey, said “Network 10 and MTV Australia & New Zealand are very proud to be part of this global initiative with ViacomCBS networks around the world. The healthcare workers in our region have done a phenomenal job in supporting those affected by COVID-19 and it’s great to be playing a part in recognising their efforts.

“These are uncertain times for many around the world, but we hope this event brings Australians a sense of hope and assurance. We are not alone in fighting this pandemic.”

One World Together at Home airs 10am AEST Sunday April 19 on 10 play