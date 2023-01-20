The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 98

Episodes
S8 Ep. 98 - Anna Kendrick, Scott Caan, Fabrizio Copano
Appearing on the show tonight are Anna Kendrick of the psychological thriller Alice, Darling, Scott Caan and a stand-up comedy performance by Fabrizio Copano.
S8 Ep. 97 - Angela Bassett, Brian Tyree Henry, Julia Wolf
Tonight on The Late Late Show, Angela Bassett talks about winning the Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by musical performance from indie-pop singer Julia Wolf.
S8 Ep. 96 - Danny Devito, Lucy Devito, Madison Cunningham
Join James Corden as father-daughter Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito discuss their animated project Little Demon, and Madison Cunningham gives a new spin on folk-rock.
S8 Ep. 95
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.