The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 97
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 20 Jan 2023

Tonight on The Late Late Show, Angela Bassett talks about winning the Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by musical performance from indie-pop singer Julia Wolf.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 97 - Angela Bassett, Brian Tyree Henry, Julia Wolf

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 96 - Danny Devito, Lucy Devito, Madison Cunningham

Join James Corden as father-daughter Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito discuss their animated project Little Demon, and Madison Cunningham gives a new spin on folk-rock.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 95

Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 94 - Olivia Colman, Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward

Olivia Colman talks on the colourful animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, director Sam Mendes discusses the making of the romantic Empire of Light, and Micheal Ward shares The Beautiful Game.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 93 - Bryan Cranston, Sigourney Weaver, Quinn Xcii

Guests tonight are Bryan Cranston of the crime drama Your Honor, and Sigourney Weaver of the sci-fi adventure Avatar: The Way of Water. Plus, Quinn XCII creates indie pop music.

Season 8