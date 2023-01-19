The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 97

Episodes
S8 Ep. 97 - Angela Bassett, Brian Tyree Henry, Julia Wolf
Tonight on The Late Late Show, Angela Bassett talks about winning the Golden Globe for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, followed by musical performance from indie-pop singer Julia Wolf.
S8 Ep. 96 - Danny Devito, Lucy Devito, Madison Cunningham
Join James Corden as father-daughter Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito discuss their animated project Little Demon, and Madison Cunningham gives a new spin on folk-rock.
S8 Ep. 95
Join James Corden, the lovable Englishman of late night television as he chats, gossips and jokes with famous guests.
S8 Ep. 94 - Olivia Colman, Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward
Olivia Colman talks on the colourful animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, director Sam Mendes discusses the making of the romantic Empire of Light, and Micheal Ward shares The Beautiful Game.