The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 94

Episodes
S8 Ep. 94 - Olivia Colman, Sam Mendes, Micheal Ward
Olivia Colman talks on the colourful animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, director Sam Mendes discusses the making of the romantic Empire of Light, and Micheal Ward shares The Beautiful Game.
S8 Ep. 93 - Bryan Cranston, Sigourney Weaver, Quinn Xcii
Guests tonight are Bryan Cranston of the crime drama Your Honor, and Sigourney Weaver of the sci-fi adventure Avatar: The Way of Water. Plus, Quinn XCII creates indie pop music.
S8 Ep. 92 - Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano, Jenny Zigrino
Tonight's guests are Alexandra Daddario of the supernatural drama Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and Paul Dano of Steven Speiberg's The Fabelmans, plus a stand-up comedy performance by Jenny Zigrino.
S8 Ep. 91 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin
James Corden is joined by Regina Hall, who discusses the timelessness of the sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Plus, alternative RandB artisrt Alec Benjamin performs.