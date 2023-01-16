The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 94
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Tue 17 Jan 2023Expires: in 7 days

Olivia Colman talks on the colourful animated musical Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, director Sam Mendes discusses the making of the romantic Empire of Light, and Micheal Ward shares The Beautiful Game.

image-placeholder39 mins

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 93 - Bryan Cranston, Sigourney Weaver, Quinn Xcii

Guests tonight are Bryan Cranston of the crime drama Your Honor, and Sigourney Weaver of the sci-fi adventure Avatar: The Way of Water. Plus, Quinn XCII creates indie pop music.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 92 - Alexandra Daddario, Paul Dano, Jenny Zigrino

Tonight's guests are Alexandra Daddario of the supernatural drama Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and Paul Dano of Steven Speiberg's The Fabelmans, plus a stand-up comedy performance by Jenny Zigrino.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 91 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin

James Corden is joined by Regina Hall, who discusses the timelessness of the sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Plus, alternative RandB artisrt Alec Benjamin performs.

image-placeholder39 mins

S8 Ep. 90 - Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem

James speaks with Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank for her role in Alaska Daily. Plus, pop singer Self Esteem performs.

Season 8