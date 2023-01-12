The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Late Show with James Corden - S8 Ep. 92
M | Light Entertainment

Air Date: Fri 13 Jan 2023

Tonight's guests are Alexandra Daddario of the supernatural drama Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and Paul Dano of Steven Speiberg's The Fabelmans, plus a stand-up comedy performance by Jenny Zigrino.

Tonight's guests are Alexandra Daddario of the supernatural drama Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, and Paul Dano of Steven Speiberg's The Fabelmans, plus a stand-up comedy performance by Jenny Zigrino.

S8 Ep. 91 - Regina Hall, Bella Ramsey, Alec Benjamin

James Corden is joined by Regina Hall, who discusses the timelessness of the sequel series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Plus, alternative RandB artisrt Alec Benjamin performs.

S8 Ep. 90 - Gwyneth Paltrow, Hilary Swank, Self Esteem

James speaks with Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, plus Golden Globe nominee Hilary Swank for her role in Alaska Daily. Plus, pop singer Self Esteem performs.

S8 Ep. 89 - Josh Lucas, Kerry Condon, Jordan Jensen

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Yellowstone's Josh Lucas and Irish actress Kerry Condon. Plus, a stand-up comedy performance by Jordan Jensen and Late Late Live Tinder.

S8 Ep. 88 - Rosie O'donnell, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Marcus Mumford

Join James Corden as he chats, gossips and jokes with Rosie O'Donnell, actor/rapper Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Marcus Mumford, who also treats viewers to a live track from his new solo album.

